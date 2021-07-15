Not my time….

Just dropping by to record my morning drama. I went to the bathroom showroom to collect a tile sample and had a brief chat with the saleswoman about another (you have to make appointments all the time but the chap in the warehouse sent me into find a missing piece). Luckily, as I hadn’t booked a slot I didn’t feel I could loiter, because within 30 seconds of getting back in the car there was a bang and I looked up to see a car disappearing at speed into the showroom. There was a free-standing bath where the car is located in this photo which stopped its progress and fortunately a member of staff was away from his desk. The driver and his passenger were very shocked but unscathed. It turns out that if you hit the accelerator of a Porsche rather than the brake it moves very fast. I can’t help but think about the timing of the events just before - waiting for the dustbin collection, the warehouse man realising he’d given me the wrong thing etc etc…



Good thing: material damage can be repaired

Weather: improving

Covid: on a knife edge….