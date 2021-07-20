Previous
A day of two halves by judithg
A day of two halves

I spent the morning slowly planting some new perennials - rather pretty Brampton Verbenas and some of those plants that have white butterfly-shaped flowers - slowly because it was so hot. The Tesco delivery people called to ask if they could come early which was great & I went outside to open (& attempt to cool) the boot of the car because there was a lot of milk to take to the Community Fridge and the rumbles of thunder started. I closed up again and raced round the garden bringing cushions etc indoors before going back out to meet the van. I dodged in and out of rain showers to get the delivery into the church hall but things took a more dramatic turn shortly after I got home with lightning, hail and torrents of rain.

Weather: thunderstorms
Covid: felt sneezy this morning but lateral flow negative and the rain seems to have sorted that problem
Good thing: no watering required
Judith Greenwood

Pat Knowles ace
A day of mixed weather, rained in Norfolk for my sister too. Cant complain here, it’s been hot & sunny again. I like your account of your day!
July 20th, 2021  
