A day of two halves

I spent the morning slowly planting some new perennials - rather pretty Brampton Verbenas and some of those plants that have white butterfly-shaped flowers - slowly because it was so hot. The Tesco delivery people called to ask if they could come early which was great & I went outside to open (& attempt to cool) the boot of the car because there was a lot of milk to take to the Community Fridge and the rumbles of thunder started. I closed up again and raced round the garden bringing cushions etc indoors before going back out to meet the van. I dodged in and out of rain showers to get the delivery into the church hall but things took a more dramatic turn shortly after I got home with lightning, hail and torrents of rain.



Weather: thunderstorms

Covid: felt sneezy this morning but lateral flow negative and the rain seems to have sorted that problem

Good thing: no watering required