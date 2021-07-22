Previous
Late wisteria by judithg
Late wisteria

Just filling in as I’ve got too many gaps - no need to comment. I enjoyed my walk into town in the sunshine. I used to like the book store here - it’s Oliver Bonas now - it was a victim of the internet. I went into John Lewis to check out a sofa bed that they didn’t have - not a total disaster because the cafe has reopened! I also wandered into White Stuff because they have a big sale on and I thought I’d check out the men’s shirts - came out with one for Nigel and 4 for me - fair!

Weather: glorious
Covid: Pfft as the french would say
Good thing: I made my first Instagram reel. It takes a bit of practice and I need to hone my video skills but it was fun.
