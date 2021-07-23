Birthday throwback

Rachel’s birthday today! She’s 27 which is weird because in my head I’m still 32…. As is traditional I went through old photos trying to find something embarrassing! We are busy clearing out a bedroom at the moment so it was convenient that I came across a box of photos in the process. I had thought it contained children’s ’artwork’ and I was minded to chuck it out which is amazing because I’m a very nostalgic tidier and terrible at throwing away. Anyway plenty of the photos should be thrown really but obviously I didn’t - maybe when I have to find a home in the new cupboards they’ll go!! I sent this photo to Rachel as she’s busy writing her thesis up - she says it feel like this is a record of her starting the process! It’s taken at the London Transport Museum which was (& I’m sure still is) a great day out for kids.



Weather: lovely

Covid: Nigel full of cold so dispatched for a proper PCR test

Good thing: I called the hospital to ask if I could still go for my MRI and they said to follow NHS guidelines around cough/fever/anosmia. Since Nigel had none of those symptoms and we both got negative lateral flow tests I went. It was all very Covid secure which was a relief.

