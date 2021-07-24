Previous
Open doors by judithg
192 / 365

Open doors

St John’s College are finally letting visitors back inside. I sent quite a stroppy email about it last August because they have acres of open space and it seemed to me that they could let at least the townsfolk in for the summer vacation, especially as we were going to have to cope with the students coming back and bringing Covid with them. Anyway that was met with deafening silence and I didn’t mention it when I went in today! They are only letting their postgraduates/fellows and alumni with guests in which means it’s actually an incredible experience - almost deserted and really beautiful. Sadly from the photo point of view they’ve got some building work going on but it was still a treat.

Weather: muggy
Covid: Nigel tested negative hence I went out and about (he didn’t- it’s antisocial even giving people colds at the moment!
Good thing: The wardrobes in the ‘to be refurbished’ bedroom have been dismantled and removed.
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Newbank Lass
what a beautiful peaceful image
July 24th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Love the perspective here. Nice that you can see round the colleges when it's quiet
July 24th, 2021  
*lynn ace
great composition and light
July 24th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@busylady only one! I can take a guest in if you fancy a wander when you’re back.
July 24th, 2021  
