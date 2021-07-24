Open doors

St John’s College are finally letting visitors back inside. I sent quite a stroppy email about it last August because they have acres of open space and it seemed to me that they could let at least the townsfolk in for the summer vacation, especially as we were going to have to cope with the students coming back and bringing Covid with them. Anyway that was met with deafening silence and I didn’t mention it when I went in today! They are only letting their postgraduates/fellows and alumni with guests in which means it’s actually an incredible experience - almost deserted and really beautiful. Sadly from the photo point of view they’ve got some building work going on but it was still a treat.



Weather: muggy

Covid: Nigel tested negative hence I went out and about (he didn’t- it’s antisocial even giving people colds at the moment!

Good thing: The wardrobes in the ‘to be refurbished’ bedroom have been dismantled and removed.

