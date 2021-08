New life

I spent half the day on hold on the phone to people but all was not lost as I also got some lovely new baby cuddles. A

There was another lorry fire on the road on the way there and a huge number of lorries in general. I can’t help but think there must be an alternative- maybe a separate system with rails or something….



Weather: sun then rain

Covid: cases up-ticking again including the double vaxxed.

Good thing: a happy baby.