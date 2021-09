Mercado

Mercado is a tapas restaurant and it has good reviews but it seems to have odd opening hours so I’ve never been. I did a YouTube exercise video on Wednesday morning and completely disabled myself by evening. I limped through Thursday with the stairs looking & feeling like the north face of the Eiger.



Weather: Dull

Covid: schools back with no bubbles at the moment

Good thing: I managed a good house clean and weeded the drive (very laboriously).