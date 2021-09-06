Eviction notice

It’s always a mystery why quite so many perfectly good bikes are locked up and abandoned until they are no longer perfectly good. The railway station used to be dreadful for it and it was impossible to find parking spaces when the annual cull was due.

I did a thorough house clean because a guest was coming and then she had to change plan but the house was still clean…. It was a beautiful day for a walk down to the market and the stone fruits and berries and figs and lovely autumn things are out in abundance so that was a good afternoon and I cycled down to meet my friend at her hotel instead so that involved a couple of nice glasses of wine.



Weather: summery

Covid: wintery

Good thing: seeing old friends after too long and slotting right back into place.