Eviction notice

It’s always a mystery why quite so many perfectly good bikes are locked up and abandoned until they are no longer perfectly good. The railway station used to be dreadful for it and it was impossible to find parking spaces when the annual cull was due.
I did a thorough house clean because a guest was coming and then she had to change plan but the house was still clean…. It was a beautiful day for a walk down to the market and the stone fruits and berries and figs and lovely autumn things are out in abundance so that was a good afternoon and I cycled down to meet my friend at her hotel instead so that involved a couple of nice glasses of wine.

Weather: summery
Covid: wintery
Good thing: seeing old friends after too long and slotting right back into place.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
