Previous
Next
The sun shines on the righteous by judithg
230 / 365

The sun shines on the righteous

I snuck into the Symposium on Financial Crime at Jesus College this morning to watch my friend interview Misha Glenny of McMafia fame. Jesus has a huge amount of land and a sculpture tour which I will do sometime when Covid allows the colleges to open again.
At home the decorators had finally, after many weeks, returned to finish the outside paintwork. It’s dazzling at the moment- hoping the anti-mould paint will mean that the north facing walls will still be dazzling next summer.

Weather: sunny, warm, blustery mid-afternoon
Covid: not charging upwards at the moment which is probably as good as we can hope for
Good thing: my friend did eventually manage a word in edgeways to ask her second question.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise