The sun shines on the righteous

I snuck into the Symposium on Financial Crime at Jesus College this morning to watch my friend interview Misha Glenny of McMafia fame. Jesus has a huge amount of land and a sculpture tour which I will do sometime when Covid allows the colleges to open again.

At home the decorators had finally, after many weeks, returned to finish the outside paintwork. It’s dazzling at the moment- hoping the anti-mould paint will mean that the north facing walls will still be dazzling next summer.



Weather: sunny, warm, blustery mid-afternoon

Covid: not charging upwards at the moment which is probably as good as we can hope for

Good thing: my friend did eventually manage a word in edgeways to ask her second question.