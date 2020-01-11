Meryl McMaster As Immense as the Sky

I visited this photography exhibition at The Ikon Gallery today. A series of performative self portraits created in outdoor settings using natural light, by Canadian artist Meryl McMaster. Drawing on her dual heritage of Indigenous and European ancestors, the ‘threads’ of the exhibition are:- continual exploration of self & heritage; consequences of colonisation; erasure of Indigenous histories & ecologies.The article in The Guardian (link below) provides a more in depth analysis of her work.I was left wondering about logistics of taking self portraits in a landscape setting - did she use a tripod??