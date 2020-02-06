Previous
Next
Film night last night (Weds) by judithmullineux
37 / 365

Film night last night (Weds)

Saw ‘Personal Life of David Copperfield’. Very enjoyable & interesting.
Colour blind casting = innovative & groundbreaking......loved it
Credits were also fab .....!!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photography looking to improve
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise