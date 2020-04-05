Previous
Virtual birthday party by judithmullineux
97 / 365

Virtual birthday party

Granddaughter was 4 today.
Made a pretend birthday cake to enable us to try & synchronise candle blowing out on Zoom.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photography looking to improve
