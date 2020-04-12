Previous
Teddy bear hunt on Easter Sunday by judithmullineux
104 / 365

Teddy bear hunt on Easter Sunday

Instead of an Easter Egg hunt we hid teddies & other toys in our garden so our granddaughter could tell us where to look and find them via WhatsApp......it was fun !!
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
