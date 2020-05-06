Previous
Next
Focusing on ‘nature’ by judithmullineux
128 / 365

Focusing on ‘nature’

Photography homework this week:
‘Does focusing the camera on nature help with feelings?’
I find I tend to focus my camera on human nature.......
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise