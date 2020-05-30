Previous
Last summer by judithmullineux
Last summer

This photograph amuses me. At first glance it could be a snow plough. In actuality it is on a salt marsh in the south of France ‘Salin Aiguës-Mortes’
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Judith Mullineux

