San Remo Towers

San Remo Towers, Boscombe (Grade II listed) round the corner from Marina Towers .

Description below from Modern House Journal

A brochure in 1940 described San Remo Towers as ‘a magnificent block of 164 superior flats, £96–260 per annum rental’. The deal included central hot water and heating, a telephone service and ‘auto vac’ cleaning system, a resident manager, porter, daily maid, boot cleaning and window cleaning services. There was a residents’ club with a reading room, card room, billiard room and library, and children’s recreation and games rooms. Kiosks in the entrance lobbies sold convenience items like tobacco and took orders for the local tradespeople, while the fifth-floor restaurant offered à la carte meals for 38s a week, or simpler dinners at 2s/6d each. Hector O. Hamilton, the architect, had worked in America, so understood planning for such services and included a grand underground car park accommodating 130 vehicles, all unusually ambitious for the Guildford developers Armstrong Estates.

Hamilton’s long-term residence in America, perhaps, also determined the building’s Spanish Mission style. The flats are set in five blocks, five storeys high, each finished with white render, patterned brickwork and pantile roofs, with coloured ceramic to the top windows and balconies, and to the entrance doors, each set between barley-sugar columns.