Previous
Next
Loss by judithmullineux
235 / 365

Loss

One of my ongoing projects exploring the life of my Father who died when I was fourteen.
Experimenting with depicting sudden loss on a photo - ‘torn’ from our lives....
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise