3_Dom by judithtb
3 / 365

3_Dom

It was cold today, but clear and sunny.

On my way home from work, I walked a bit through the city and passed the cathedral when the sun was just setting.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

JudithTB

@judithtb
