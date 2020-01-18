19_little red Panda

It was dry and there was even some sun, perfect weather for a little trip today.
I went to the animal park (Tierpark) with my daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
From all the photos I took there, I chose the little red panda for the 365.
Red pandas (also called lesser panda, cat bear, bear cat, Himalayan raccoon, fox bear or fire fox) are small mammals with long, fluffy tails and red and white markings. Although they share a name with the more famous giant panda, they are not closely related. https://www.tierpark-berlin.de/en/animals/details/red-pandared-cat-bear