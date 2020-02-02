Previous
34_early sign of spring by judithtb
34 / 365

34_early sign of spring

On the way to my daughter-in-law's birthday party, I saw the first signs of spring today. It seems the winter is missing again.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

JudithTB

@judithtb
I am Judith from Berlin. I have two wonderful adult children and three great grandchildren. In addition to my family, since a few years my...
