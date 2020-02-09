Previous
Next
41_lake by judithtb
41 / 365

41_lake

The nice weather at the weekend tempts me to go for a walk. Near my home there is a small nature reserve with a small lake, where I like to walk.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

JudithTB

@judithtb
I am Judith from Berlin. I have two wonderful adult children and three great grandchildren. In addition to my family, since a few years my...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise