Previous
Next
42_orchid by judithtb
42 / 365

42_orchid

Today a friend visited me and gave me this lovely orchid.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

JudithTB

@judithtb
I am Judith from Berlin. I have two wonderful adult children and three great grandchildren. In addition to my family, since a few years my...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise