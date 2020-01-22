Stockyards Hotel

It is said that Bonnie and Clyde spent the night at this hotel located in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. You can stay in the actual room where Bonnie and Clyde stayed. Lamps made of spurs and horseshoes light the room, and a gaming table sits ready for a lively round of poker. Artifacts include Bonnie’s .38 revolver, photographs, newspaper clippings and a poem written by Bonnie for Clyde. In case you don't know, they were a couple of criminals from Texas who robbed banks and small gas stations in the early 1930's.