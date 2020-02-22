Previous
Next
Twin Steeples by judyc57
Photo 1419

Twin Steeples

22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super clarity that shows off the stonework and architectural details
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise