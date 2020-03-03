Previous
Abandoned by judyc57
Photo 1429

Abandoned

I can't resist old abandoned buildings. I could go further than the No Trespassing sign. Any suggestions on how to improve this shot?
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I don't blame you- I love to photograph them too! I think it's good- the color is nice, the composition is balanced. Most of what I'd do is of the artistic choice genre- making it look vintage in sepia, or even seeing what it looks like in black and white. But as is, it's fine!
March 3rd, 2020  
