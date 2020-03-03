Sign up
Photo 1429
Abandoned
I can't resist old abandoned buildings. I could go further than the No Trespassing sign. Any suggestions on how to improve this shot?
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
3rd March 2020 1:32am
Tags
old
,
buildings
,
wooden
,
outdoors
,
abandoned
,
architecture
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't blame you- I love to photograph them too! I think it's good- the color is nice, the composition is balanced. Most of what I'd do is of the artistic choice genre- making it look vintage in sepia, or even seeing what it looks like in black and white. But as is, it's fine!
March 3rd, 2020
