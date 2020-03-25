Sign up
Photo 1435
Lemon Tree
In the summer of 2018, I planted four lemon seeds from a lemon I bought. Despite it being left out all winter; OK, a mild Texas winter, it is sprouting leaves again!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
26th March 2020 12:57am
tree
,
nature
,
plant
,
outside
,
leaves
,
lemon
,
garden
,
growing
,
buds
