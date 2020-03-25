Previous
Next
Lemon Tree by judyc57
Photo 1435

Lemon Tree

In the summer of 2018, I planted four lemon seeds from a lemon I bought. Despite it being left out all winter; OK, a mild Texas winter, it is sprouting leaves again!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise