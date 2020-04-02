Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1443
S Curve
Another image with a curve. Anybody have suggestions on how I could improve this composition. I find composition to be my greatest weakness. I did think that the squirrel made it a more interesting shot.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
1809
photos
51
followers
151
following
395% complete
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
2nd April 2020 2:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
grass
,
trees
,
park
,
curve
,
pathway
,
s
