AS BIG AS A HOUSE

TP has become famous during this Covo time. I don't know about where you are, but here many people bought every package on the shelf; hoarding it. We don't get it, because there was never a shortage. Anyway, because it is the star of the show right now I tried a little forced perspective. My original idea was to get a picture of Jumbo TP with my miniature husband standing next to it. He wouldn't play with me. :( After reading several articles and watching many many videos, with my roll in hand I headed outside and laid down on the concrete to try my hand at it. This was the best shot of all, but I was disappointed that I could not get both the house and TP in focus. It was a fun shot and I'm positive the neighbors got a kick out of this old lady belly crawling on the ground!