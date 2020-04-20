Previous
Next
Blades of Grass by judyc57
Photo 1458

Blades of Grass

This quarantine time has pushed me to step out of the house and take more pictures.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
If it weren't for my backyard, I don't know what I'd photograph! Grass works for me! Made me think of "Leaves of Grass", but that was by Walt Whitman :-)
April 20th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh this is beautiful!
April 20th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great focus.
April 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise