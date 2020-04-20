Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
Blades of Grass
This quarantine time has pushed me to step out of the house and take more pictures.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1824
photos
57
followers
152
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th April 2020 2:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
light
,
green
,
outside
,
grass
,
blades
,
soft focus
Louise & Ken
ace
If it weren't for my backyard, I don't know what I'd photograph! Grass works for me! Made me think of "Leaves of Grass", but that was by Walt Whitman :-)
April 20th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh this is beautiful!
April 20th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great focus.
April 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close