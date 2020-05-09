Previous
Water on Hibiscus by judyc57
Photo 1479

Water on Hibiscus

Rain drops on my hibiscus ~ not really. I actually sprayed water on it! LOL
9th May 2020 9th May 20

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous! Fav
May 12th, 2020  
