Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1478
Leaves
My Boston Fern was a good subject today. It is so cool today, a lovely day to spend in my garden.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1844
photos
59
followers
151
following
404% complete
View this month »
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th May 2020 5:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
outdoors
,
fern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close