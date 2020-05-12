Previous
Remains of a Flower by judyc57
Remains of a Flower

Macro of the remains of a daisy. Even as it withers and dies, the remains of the flower still have beauty
12th May 2020

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
