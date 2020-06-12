Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1505
Country Roads
Lovely red flowers growing along the road
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
14th June 2020 4:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
grass
,
fence
,
country
,
roads
