Previous
Next
Photo 1527
In the Air
A lone sunflower against a backdrop created by the Lord God Almighty!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
0
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1893
photos
61
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th June 2020 2:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
flower
,
clouds
,
sunflower
