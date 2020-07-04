Previous
Back Side by judyc57
Photo 1529

Back Side

Sunflowers have so many ways they can be photographed. Even the back has a beautiful pattern.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

Kaylynn
This picture is so cool. I love the view from the back and the lighting is really nice too
July 4th, 2020  
