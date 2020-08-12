Sign up
Photo 1555
Three Colors
Italian restaurant sign against the backdrop of a dark sky.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1922
photos
60
followers
150
following
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
17th August 2020 9:40pm
white
,
red
,
green
,
colors
,
restaurant
,
three
,
odd
,
italia
Lin
ace
Nicely spotted and captured.
August 18th, 2020
