Photo 1586
United We Stand
The art work in front of the station is part of the Fort Worth Public Arts project and features a bronze sculpture called "United We Stand." It depicts 12 sets of pull-up boots.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
16th September 2020 1:59am
art
station
boots
sculpture
fireman
firemen
