Previous
Next
United We Stand by judyc57
Photo 1586

United We Stand

The art work in front of the station is part of the Fort Worth Public Arts project and features a bronze sculpture called "United We Stand." It depicts 12 sets of pull-up boots.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise