Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1756
Campbell's Soup
Finding something to photograph ~ these soup cans are colorful, plus it helps me work on my lighting.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2122
photos
52
followers
145
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
16th July 2021 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
mushroom
,
chicken
,
soup
,
tomato
,
noodle
,
campbell's
Margaret Pengelly
Oh wow! I have the exact same choice of soups stacked on my bench at the moment. Love my Campbell's soup. Very effective handling of the light too.
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close