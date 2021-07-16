Previous
Next
Campbell's Soup by judyc57
Photo 1756

Campbell's Soup

Finding something to photograph ~ these soup cans are colorful, plus it helps me work on my lighting.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Pengelly
Oh wow! I have the exact same choice of soups stacked on my bench at the moment. Love my Campbell's soup. Very effective handling of the light too.
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise