Photo 1759
Dead flowers in Light
I increased the saturation on these dead flowers. I like how some of the edges show the sunlight coming through. I shot this wide open and it is difficult to see what is bokeh and what is the impression of the dead flowers in this field.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th July 2021 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
light
,
sunlight
,
flowers
,
color
,
dead
,
field
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
distorted
,
wilted
