Photo 1759
Distorted
Looking through a vintage type US flag.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
2
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd July 2021 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flag
,
vintage
,
distorted
,
looking
,
though
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Mysterious.
July 24th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Very cool and mysterious, great job
July 24th, 2021
