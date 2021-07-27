Sign up
Photo 1761
Around the Bend
It was raining, but I was under a canopy of trees. This is the scene as I was coming out from the canopy.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2129
photos
53
followers
145
following
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
28th July 2021 5:41pm
road
,
trees
,
clouds
,
rain
,
storm
,
scenery
,
canopy
,
bend
SwChappell
ace
Lovely scene, a hint of stormy-ness around the bend
July 31st, 2021
