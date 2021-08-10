Previous
Next
Stumps or Roots by judyc57
Photo 1766

Stumps or Roots

All the trees found in the Quiet Waters section of the Water Gardens looked like a group of monkeys sitting around a tree!
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
487% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise