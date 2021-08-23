Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1779
Water Gardens
The Water Gardens are close to the downtown area in Fort Worth. It's quite an attraction to tourists. I try to bring my visitors here because it is fascinating. Anyone can walk the steps if they want.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2145
photos
53
followers
143
following
487% complete
View this month »
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
21st August 2021 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
garden
,
steps
,
urban
,
waterfalls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close