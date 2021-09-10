Sign up
Photo 1791
Crescent Moon
The moon was barely noticeable last night. But the sliver that was there, was a nice shade of reddish orange.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2157
photos
53
followers
143
following
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
10th September 2021 8:13pm
red
,
moon
,
orange
,
crescent
,
sliver
