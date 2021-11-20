Previous
Next
Old Windmill by judyc57
Photo 1831

Old Windmill

This windmill was tucked in someone's back yard. I was taking pictures in the park and behind the trees was a clearing and this little windmill in plain view!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise