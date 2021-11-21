Previous
Beside Still Waters by judyc57
Photo 1832

Beside Still Waters

Behind the tree line is the lake. You can see a small flash of light peeking through the trees as the sun sets. This reminds me of the line, "He leads me beside still waters, He restoreth my soul."
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
