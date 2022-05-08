Previous
Graduate Flat Lay by judyc57
Photo 1917

Graduate Flat Lay

Grandson #1 is graduating high school this year. I laid out some of his favorite things growing up. It's a bittersweet time. I smile and then my eyes leak. On to the next phase!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
