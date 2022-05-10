Sign up
Photo 1919
Sunflower
There's still beauty in this flower.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2286
photos
50
followers
135
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th May 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
beauty
,
sunflower
,
wilted
