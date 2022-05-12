Community Chapel

I went looking for a good subject. I came to the back side of this chapel, which you could only see through the trees. I followed the road one way and found a blockade. I went the other way and the road brought me to this beautiful chapel. It is called Marty Leonard Community Chapel. The inscription says it was designed by world-famous architect E. Fay Jones. "Designed as an intimate and serene setting, the chapel gives the impression and feeling of a large Gothic cathedral. The structure is tall and narrow, constructed mainly of Philippine mahogany, glass and brick. Visitors enter through a low ceiling foyer that leads into a sanctuary, revealing dramatic repetitive crossbeams and a soaring 60-foot skylight."