Photo 1948
Grave?
Out on one of the country roads, we found a grave marker. Could this be the grave? We had to walk a little bit further out into the overgrown weeds and old trees, but we found this.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
